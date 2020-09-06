Billy (Bill) Earl Abbott passed away peacefully on the evening of September 3, 2020 after spending the day with his family. He was 91 years old at the time of his passing.



Bill was born on January 23, 1929 to Matt & Vera Abbott in Hale Center, Texas. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1947 and attended West Texas College where he played basketball.



He married the love of his life, Vina Louise Dittberner, on May 20, 1951.



Bill proudly served in the Texas National Guard from 1951 to 1959. Bill & Vina lived in White Deer, Texas for 41 very happy years where he served on the city council & school board. He was a long-time member of the Lion's Club where he served as president for a time. He retired after 31 years from Celanese Chemical Company in 1988. They moved to Lubbock in 1995 to be closer to family.



Bill enjoyed home construction and was considered to be quite the handyman. He enjoyed flipping houses and working with his hands. When he wasn't building, repairing or working on a project he could be found on the local golf course with his friends and his son Mitch. He was a kind, gentle and honest man and was loved by many.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings and his wife, Vina. He is survived by his son Mitch Abbott of Lubbock and wife Tonya; Two granddaughters Shanda McNabb of Lubbock & husband, Dustin and Allison Sansom of Lubbock & husband, Eric; 5 great grandchildren; a host of nephews & nieces and his dog Ace.



The family would like to say a special word of thanks to Adams Assisted Living in Wolfforth and Hospice of Lubbock for taking care of him in his final days.



Celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Littlefield Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store