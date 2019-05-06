Billy Gene White was born in Canadian, Texas, on February 24, 1933. He died in Amarillo on May 4, 2019. His father was John White. His mother, Elmira Ramsey White.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the final months of the conflict. Afterwards, he taught and coached in Kelton, Gruver, Farwell, and in Fannin and Caprock in Amarillo.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Henry White; his daughter, Denise White McWilliams; and his sister, Frances Edwards.
Bill requested cremation with no services until his ashes are joined by those of his wife.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 6 to May 7, 2019