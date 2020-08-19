Billy Lee Stevens, 81 passed away August 16,2020 in Caddo Mills, Tx. Bill was born on February 13, 1939 in Windsor, Missouri to Leon and Elizabeth (Morris) Stevens. His family moved to Dumas in 1955, where he resided for many years.



He joined the Navy in 1956 and served on the U.S.S. Shangri-La until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Bill married Katherine Ann Colston in September 1961 and from this union was born daughter, Kathy and son, Billy Don.



He enjoyed get togethers with family and friends for cookouts, playing cards or dominos late into the evening, and a large bowl of his favorite snack popcorn.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, J.W. Stevens and great grandson, Ethan Cooper Kirkpatrick.



He is survived by his sister, Carol Sue Barker of Dumas, Tx. Daughter, Kathy Cramer and Husband, Billy of Amarillo, Tx. Son, Billy Don Stevens and wife, Shannon of Caddo Mills, Tx. Four Grandchildren; Candice Kirkpatrick and husband Jim; Josh Cramer and wife Whitney; Whitney Irvine and Husband Scott and Courtney Butler and Husband Sam. Also, five great grandchildren Ireland, Nicholas, Melody, Scotlynn and Hudson.



The family will be having a private memorial service.



The family of Bill Stevens would like to thank all their family and friends for the outpouring of prayers and expressions of heartfelt love.



The family suggests memorials be made to Life Tabernacle Church P.O Box 263 Dumas, Tx 79029



