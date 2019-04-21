Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Billy Mood Powell, 88, of Claude died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Claude, Texas.



Services will be 10:00 am Tuesday in the Claude United Methodist Church with Rev. Rhea Bullock, officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 pm Tuesday in Channing Cemetery in Channing.



Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Robertson's.



Arrangements are by Robertson Claude Chapel.



Billy was born June 14, 1930 in Amarillo at St. Anthony's Hospital to Trevor and Jennie Rose Powell of Channing. He graduated from Channing High School in 1947 and Texas Tech University in 1955 with a BS degree in Animal Husbandry. During High School and College, Billy was a cowboy and worked for different ranches including Bivins Coldwater Cattle Company, Matador and LS Ranches. He served his country in the US Army for 2 years active duty 1952-1954 in Korea during the Korean War and then 6 years in active reserves. Billy was a 50 year member of the Clarendon Masonic Lodge #700. He was a 32nd degree member of Lubbock Scottish Rite and Shrine Khiva Temple in Amarillo. He was a Past Patron of Clarendon and Hedley Eastern Star and Past Master of the Clarendon and Hedley Masonic Lodges.



Billy met the love of his life, Albertena (Tena) Ruth and was married in 1973. They moved to Hedley for 7 years, then moved to a small orchard and home near Goodnight, where Tena sold fruit and did sewing. In 2000, Billy retired after 27 years with the General Land office. He was an appraiser for the Veterans Land Board.



He was preceded in death by his wife Tena; and 2 sons, Hank and Billy.



Survivors include 4 sons and wives, Robert and June of Amarillo, Tom and Debbie of Amarillo, Tony and Cindy of Seattle, Washington, and Jimmy and Becky of Houma, Louisiana; a cousin, Jackie Robertson of Elysian Fields, Texas; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.



The family request memorials be sent to the Shriners Burn Center in Houston.





Billy Mood Powell, 88, of Claude died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Claude, Texas.Services will be 10:00 am Tuesday in the Claude United Methodist Church with Rev. Rhea Bullock, officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 pm Tuesday in Channing Cemetery in Channing.Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Robertson's.Arrangements are by Robertson Claude Chapel.Billy was born June 14, 1930 in Amarillo at St. Anthony's Hospital to Trevor and Jennie Rose Powell of Channing. He graduated from Channing High School in 1947 and Texas Tech University in 1955 with a BS degree in Animal Husbandry. During High School and College, Billy was a cowboy and worked for different ranches including Bivins Coldwater Cattle Company, Matador and LS Ranches. He served his country in the US Army for 2 years active duty 1952-1954 in Korea during the Korean War and then 6 years in active reserves. Billy was a 50 year member of the Clarendon Masonic Lodge #700. He was a 32nd degree member of Lubbock Scottish Rite and Shrine Khiva Temple in Amarillo. He was a Past Patron of Clarendon and Hedley Eastern Star and Past Master of the Clarendon and Hedley Masonic Lodges.Billy met the love of his life, Albertena (Tena) Ruth and was married in 1973. They moved to Hedley for 7 years, then moved to a small orchard and home near Goodnight, where Tena sold fruit and did sewing. In 2000, Billy retired after 27 years with the General Land office. He was an appraiser for the Veterans Land Board.He was preceded in death by his wife Tena; and 2 sons, Hank and Billy.Survivors include 4 sons and wives, Robert and June of Amarillo, Tom and Debbie of Amarillo, Tony and Cindy of Seattle, Washington, and Jimmy and Becky of Houma, Louisiana; a cousin, Jackie Robertson of Elysian Fields, Texas; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.The family request memorials be sent to the Shriners Burn Center in Houston. Funeral Home Robertson Armstrong Chapel - Claude

109 West 3rd Street

Claude , TX 79019

(806) 226-2626 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close