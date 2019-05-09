Billy Ray Stapp, 87, of Amarillo died Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Arden Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Aaron Denson officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Billy was born February 29, 1932, in Wichita Falls, TX to Ray Stapp and Bernadine McCaskill Stapp. He married Janie Arriaga on November 25, 1975. Billy was a military veteran having served in the Navy. He worked for Merchant's Fast Motor Freight Line for thirty-six years and drove for assorted car dealers for another twenty years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Stapp Friske; and a granddaughter, Mindy Fortenberry.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Stapp, of Amarillo; a son, Mike Stapp; two grandsons, Jeremy Friske of Austin, and Joshua Friske, of Dallas; and a sister, Brenda "Chicken" Todd.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 9 to May 10, 2019