Billy Ray Woods, 87, of Amarillo, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday at Hillside Christian Church-Chapel, 6100 S. Soncy Rd. with Pastor Greg Corona officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Billy was born April 28, 1932 in Childress to Warner and Ina Woods. He graduated from Childress High School in 1951. He earned his bachelor degree in business from West Texas State University. Billy proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1955. He worked for TWA and Braniff Airlines in sales and marketing. He also worked for the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau. Billy was a 32nd degree mason, and a member of San Jacinto Masonic Lodge #1330 since 1972. He was a proud member of the Khiva Shrine. He loved to travel and enjoyed showing his kids the world. He attended Paramount Christian Church, and later Hillside Christian Church. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Barbara Mathers, and Mary Ellen Woods. Survivors include two daughters, Lori Ansohn and husband John of Ft. Worth, and D'Ann Allen and husband Doug of Amarillo; a son, Wyatt Woods and girlfriend Tammy Spear of Ft. Worth; nine grandchildren, Rhea Seets, Chris Seets, James Tyler Ansohn, Katelyn Mae Ansohn and husband Jairus, Anna Makinsey Cockrell and husband Taylor, Madison Christine Plumley and husband Jonathan, Grant Dakota Allen, Sydney Flynn and husband Kyle, and Lacey Woods; and nine great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79101. Please sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 8 to July 9, 2019