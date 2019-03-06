Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ross Brewer. View Sign

Billy Ross Brewer, 84, of Amarillo, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. Services will be at 10:00 on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Billy was born March 11, 1934 in Roger Mills County in Oklahoma. He moved to Amarillo when he was 10 years old. He attended school at Amarillo High until he met the love of his life while working at a local grocery store, Whiteway Grocery. He married Dale Roberts on February 9, 1952 in Amarillo. He worked for Quality Mechanical for 31 years before retiring. Billy loved drag racing, golf, and rodeos, but most of all, he loved his family. He was a strong, God-fearing man who had a passion for living whether it be at the lake, in the mountains, or on his family farm in Oklahoma. He embraced every second of his life and lived it to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and George Brewer; his sisters, Peggy Risley and Pat Biddle, and his son-in-law, James Roberson. Survivors include his wife Dale Brewer of Amarillo; a son, David Brewer and wife, Felecia of Amarillo; a daughter, Terrie Roberson of Amarillo; a grandson, Brandon Brewer and wife Randa of Amarillo; a grandson Mike Roberson and wife Ami of Keller; a granddaughter, Dallas Cantu and husband Robert of Amarillo; and 4 beautiful great-grandchildren, Landry, Colt, Parker and Brylee. The family will receive friends at the memorial.





4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

