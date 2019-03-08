Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Sam McLaughlin. View Sign

On Friday, March 1, 2019, Dr. Bill Sam McLaughlin, beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of 83.



Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson and Rev. Corky Holland officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Bill was born on October 20, 1935 to Pete and Nela McLaughlin in Hale County, Texas on the family farm. He attended Petersburg Elementary and graduated from Plainview High. Bill received three degrees from Texas Tech University; an International Trade degree, an Education degree, and a Masters of Education degree. He earned his Doctorate in Education from Arizona State University. His career was spent as a School Superintendent in Arizona and Texas. Bill's passions were his family, First Baptist Church, Walcott I.S.D., and the Hale County Wind Project.



On June 20, 1964, Bill married Brenda Winter. They raised two precious children, Jill and Wade. Bill was fiercely proud of his family and of his heritage.



Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda McLaughlin; his children, Jill Clough (Bill), and Wade McLaughlin (Rattana); sisters, Marzee Lee (Monte), and Kay Roberts; grandchildren, Bianca McLaughlin, Hope McLaughlin, Maddie Clough, Seth Clough, and Nathan Boulom; nieces, Lezlie Thompson (Ryan), Valorie Mahler (Kelly), Rebecca Nash, Lexie Jenkins (Rob), Dr. Elizabeth Vreeland, Leigh Ann Winter, and Amanda Winter; nephews, Wes McLaughlin (Pam), Michael Lee (Becky), John Roberts, Jr., and Gabe Winter.



What a ride, Pa. You are our heartbeat.



