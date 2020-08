Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Stringer, 85, of Floydada, Texas died August 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Floydada, TX. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 am in the church sanctuary. Interment will be at the Floyd County Memorial Park. MOORE ROSE FUNERAL HOME , Floydada



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store