1/1
Billy Wayne Conwell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Conwell, aged 70, passed away at Vibra Hospital in Amarillo, Texas on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with Lori, his loving wife of 45 years at his side. Private graveside services were held in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Bill was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on September 30, 1950 of parents Gene and Daisy Conwell. He had three sisters, Vera, Connie and Doris and two brothers, Darrell and Jonathan. The family lived in a number of locations, including Muleshoe and Canyon, Texas before settling in Amarillo. Billy served honorably in the active U.S. Army, including a deployment to Korea. He later joined the National Guard.

In February 1975, Billy married Lori McMonigle of Anaconda, Montana, and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage. The couple had three children, Amy, Thomas and Steven. Billy was a kind and easy-going father to his family. Bill worked at various construction jobs and for a number of years at Plains Creamery. His hobbies included building model trains and playing computer games.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lori, his son, Steven, daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Christopher, his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Lynn Armstrong, his brothers, Darrell and Jonathan and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery near his son, Tommy and his parents.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved