Billy Conwell, aged 70, passed away at Vibra Hospital in Amarillo, Texas on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with Lori, his loving wife of 45 years at his side. Private graveside services were held in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Bill was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on September 30, 1950 of parents Gene and Daisy Conwell. He had three sisters, Vera, Connie and Doris and two brothers, Darrell and Jonathan. The family lived in a number of locations, including Muleshoe and Canyon, Texas before settling in Amarillo. Billy served honorably in the active U.S. Army, including a deployment to Korea. He later joined the National Guard.
In February 1975, Billy married Lori McMonigle of Anaconda, Montana, and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage. The couple had three children, Amy, Thomas and Steven. Billy was a kind and easy-going father to his family. Bill worked at various construction jobs and for a number of years at Plains Creamery. His hobbies included building model trains and playing computer games.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lori, his son, Steven, daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Christopher, his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Lynn Armstrong, his brothers, Darrell and Jonathan and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery near his son, Tommy and his parents.
