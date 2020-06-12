Birdie Lou Moore
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Birdie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Birdie Lou Moore, 90, of Amarillo died May 17, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Birdie was born May 2, 1930 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ray Turner and Bonnie Strackbien. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church, Mindys SS Class and Amarillo Garden Club. She worked as a computer programmer for TVI of New Mexico. Birdie had a wonderful zest for life and touched many lives. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by George L. Jones and Kenneth Moore.

Birdie is survived by 2 daughters, Loyce Allison and husband Don of Amarillo and Georgene Tiedeman and husband Skeeter of Ft. Collins; grandchildren, Kevin, Melissa, Gary, Amanda and Raymond; and great-grandchildren, Hope, Alicia, Abigail, Amberly, R.J., Brandhan and Dillhan.

The family suggests memorials be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St., Amarillo, Texas 79110.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved