Birdie Lou Moore, 90, of Amarillo died May 17, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Birdie was born May 2, 1930 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ray Turner and Bonnie Strackbien. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church, Mindys SS Class and Amarillo Garden Club. She worked as a computer programmer for TVI of New Mexico. Birdie had a wonderful zest for life and touched many lives. She will be missed.
She is preceded in death by George L. Jones and Kenneth Moore.
Birdie is survived by 2 daughters, Loyce Allison and husband Don of Amarillo and Georgene Tiedeman and husband Skeeter of Ft. Collins; grandchildren, Kevin, Melissa, Gary, Amanda and Raymond; and great-grandchildren, Hope, Alicia, Abigail, Amberly, R.J., Brandhan and Dillhan.
The family suggests memorials be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St., Amarillo, Texas 79110.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.