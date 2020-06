Birdie Lou Moore, 90, of Amarillo died May 17, 2020.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Birdie was born May 2, 1930 in Corpus Christi, TX to Ray Turner and Bonnie Strackbien. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church, Mindys SS Class and Amarillo Garden Club. She worked as a computer programmer for TVI of New Mexico. Birdie had a wonderful zest for life and touched many lives. She will be missed.She is preceded in death by George L. Jones and Kenneth Moore.Birdie is survived by 2 daughters, Loyce Allison and husband Don of Amarillo and Georgene Tiedeman and husband Skeeter of Ft. Collins; grandchildren, Kevin, Melissa, Gary, Amanda and Raymond; and great-grandchildren, Hope, Alicia, Abigail, Amberly, R.J., Brandhan and Dillhan.The family suggests memorials be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St., Amarillo, Texas 79110.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com