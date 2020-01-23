Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Hohertz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Hohertz, 88 of Canadian died January 18, 2020 in Lubbock.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Canadian First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Gerhardt, officiating.



Bobbie Gene Carl Hohertz was born April 1, 1931 in Priddy to Albert and Mina Hohertz. Bob married Marva Lee Petree on February 16, 1958, they celebrated life together for 62 years. They were members of the Methodist Church. Bob was known as a hardworking honest man. He was a role model, instilling across family generations the virtues of life, love, duty, integrity, and humility while teaching his family an invaluable work ethic that continues to carry them through life. He supported their adventures in sports, livestock shows, school, careers and provided subtle words of guidance for life's many misadventures along the way, always remaining steadfast. Bob's devotion to Marva and family were still evident in his last hours.



Survivors include his wife Marva of the home; 2 daughters, Lynn Foltin of Houston and Elizabeth Metcalf and husband Ken Olds of Greeley, CO.; 2 sons, Jeff Hohertz and wife Cheryl of Canadian, Doug Hohertz and wife Yana of Houston; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mina Hohertz; a sister, Ava Moore and a brother, Daryl Hohertz.



Burial will follow in Edith Ford Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Canadian.



Memorials may be made to your local Meals on Wheels.





