Bob L. Stafford, M.D., of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Bob was born September 13, 1937, in Matador, TX to Loyd and Tommie Stafford.
On December 19, 1958, he married Diana Smith in Lubbock, TX.
He served the Panhandle as an Orthopedic Surgeon for nearly thirty years, and was a member of the Texas Tech Board of Regents.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Diana Stafford, of Amarillo, TX; a son, Gregory Stafford, of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Gwen Neal, of Amarillo, TX, and Cheryl Clinch, of Frisco, TX; a sister, Shirley Gilliam, of Lubbock, TX; a brother, Richard Stafford, of Dallas, TX; four grandsons, Caden Edwards, Tom Stafford, Jay Stafford, and Carter Stafford, all of Amarillo, TX; and two granddaughters, Lauren Clinch and Audrey Clinch, both of Frisco, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Texas Tech Foundation, , and BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020