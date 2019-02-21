Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob R. Sloan. View Sign

Bob R. Sloan died peacefully of natural causes on February 19, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living, joining the love of his life, Mary Jane Sloan, who preceded him in death four months ago.



A Rosary Vigil will be held today at 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 21 at St Thomas Catholic Church followed by funeral at St Thomas on Friday at 11:00 AM with private inurnment immediately following.



Bob Sloan was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma on June 22nd, 1937. The son of Elbert and Vivian Sloan, Bob excelled at wrestling and baseball and received a full baseball scholarship to Oklahoma State University where they won a national championship. It was there that he met Mary Jane, and the two got engaged on Christmas Eve of his senior year.



Bob fulfilled a dream when he signed to play pro baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he achieved MVP and Topp's minor league player honors. His team also won a minor league championship in 1961. He and Mary Jane traveled extensively with baseball (playing, coaching, scouting) through the decades that followed. They moved to Amarillo, Texas in 1969 where they raised their children, Diane Sloan Bunting of Cumming, GA, and Stan J. Sloan of Jersey City, NJ. The Sloan home was known in the neighborhood as "the candy house" where a Halloween bowl stayed full year-round for children ringing the doorbell.



Bob began the baseball program at West Texas State University and was inducted into WT's Hall of Fame in 2007. He later coached, taught, and served in administration for Canyon Independent School District following his tenure. He was the first Principal of Valleyview Jr High School and was loved by the faculty and students. During summer months he managed Amarillo swimming pools, and the family together taught swimming lessons to tens of thousands of Amarilloans.



In 1996 Bob and Mary Jane were in a head-on collision while on a scouting trip. Recovery was grueling, but Bob went on to serve as the Founding Principal of Ascension Academy and he and Mary Jane were able to travel the world. He served on the Board of Amarillo Little Theater and was an active parishioner of St Joseph and of St Thomas Catholic Churches.



Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jane Sloan and his sister Donna Sloan Saulters. He is survived by his daughter Diane Sloan Bunting and her husband Curtis Bunting; his son Stan J Sloan and his husband Jan Lopes; his granddaughter Sloan Bunting; his grandson Graham Bunting; his brother Don Sloan (Mary); and sister Ruby Sloan Cline (Curtis).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Amarillo Little Theater or Ascension Academy.



