Bobby D. Ewing, 85, of Amarillo passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, December 30, 2019 at San Jacinto Assembly of God with Pastor Billy Snider officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel.



Bobby was born on October 25, 1934 in Terral, OK. to Richard and Rena Ewing. He graduated from Lawton High School and moved to Amarillo after honorably discharging from the United States Army. Bobby met the love of his life, Loretta Phipps at San Jacinto Assembly of God and they were married on September 26, 1959 in Wellington, TX. He was very involved in his church from a board member to Sunday School Superintendent. He enjoyed going camping and fishing in the mountains with his family and friends. Bobby also enjoyed working in his yard and garden and playing 42 with his church buddies. He was an avid sports fan and coached his children in baseball and basketball. He was the biggest fan of his children and grandchildren attending all of their activities.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Fern Burch.



He is survived by his wife, Loretta; a daughter, Sheri Wheeler; two sons, Greg Ewing and wife Kim and Jeff Ewing and wife Kim; two sisters, Carol Cullins and Judy Tate; one granddaughter, Addisen Tarver and husband Matt, five grandsons, Chad Ewing, Matt Ewing and wife Laura, Michael Ewing, Aaron Ewing, Joe Neusch and four great grandchildren.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019

