Bobby Dean Patrick, 84, passed away on July 10, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.



Memorial services will be Saturday, July 13, at 2:00 in the afternoon, at Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo, TX with Pastor Scott Higginbotham and Rev. Bob Schroeder officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home. Bobby was born in Breckenridge,TX to Robert & Rhudelle Patrick on June 8, 1935. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1954. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed square dancing with friends, supporting the Maverick Boys and Girls Club, and building his hometown business, Patrick Services.



Bobby is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert & Rhudelle Patrick, brother, John Patrick, step-sister, Barbara Rieger, son, Jimmy Patrick, and grandson, Justin Patrick.



Bobby is survived by daughter, Dana Barbour and spouse, Rex, sister, Pat Fox and spouse, Don, nephew, Ron Fox and spouse, Martha, niece, Diane McCollum and spouse, Mike, niece, Bonnie Morrison and spouse, Jim, grandchildren, Brandi Barbour, and spouse Kat Cook, Bryan Barbour, and spouse Kelsey, Jeremy Patrick and spouse, Sarah, and Jase Patrick, great-grandchildren, Cooper Barbour, Brylee Barbour, Elizabeth Cook, Caden Patrick, Leila Patrick, Blake Ogden, Brittni Ogden, Billy Ogden, Jake Patrick, Payton Patrick, Madison Patrick, and Morgan Anderson, and many other loved ones who will carry out his memory.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to send any donations to Maverick Boys and Girls Club, 1923 S. Lincoln St., Amarillo, TX 79109. The family of Bobby Patrick wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UMC MICU nurses.



