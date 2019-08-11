Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Dillaha. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Dillaha, 86, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in The Villages, Florida with his wife beside him. Bobby retired from Pantex in 1997 after 41 years in the industry. He returned to Pantex in 2001 and worked until a massive stroke following surgery in 2002 left him unable to work. After extensive rehab, Bobby was able to return to his second love...golf. His stroke left him with aphasia and he was never able to speak conversationally or write again. He still managed to play a mean game of golf, though. Bobby excelled at any sport he played. During his time at Pantex, Bobby co-owned and operated Brown & Dillaha Transportation providing workers with a park and ride service to Pantex. He received many commendations, including a special commendation for foiling an intruder attempt in 1981. Bobby and Yvonne met at Pantex and were married in 1994. They moved to The Villages in 2004. Even in death, he continues to help others by donating his body to research and science. Bobby was known for his generosity and service to others. For years, he used his buses to shuttle people to and from services at Paramount Terrace Christian Church from Fleetwood Shopping parking lot. He was a veteran of the Air Force, serving during the Korean conflict . Survivors include his wife, Yvonne; two daughters, Marla Rhodes of Melbourne, FL and Lisa Rice (Tony) of Tulsa, OK; two sons, Ronnie (Cindy) of Crossville, TN and Randy (Michelle) of Pascagoula, MS; two step-sons, Donnie Bray (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, FL and Shannon Polk (Valleri) of Virginia Beach, VA; 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials to or . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019

