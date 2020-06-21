Bobby Glen Powers Sr., passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on June 18th, 2020.



Bobby was a master electrician for most of his life. Bobby's love for his family, work, fishing, and John Wayne was who he was.



Bobby is proceeded in death by his mother Lizzie Mae Powers, father Oby Lee Norman, a sister , a grandson and 3 great grand kids.



He is survived by wife Delores Powers and life Partner Gwen Ludwig. His children and their spouses Bobby Jr. and wife Faye, Laurie and Kerry Burdick, Tammy Linley, Tania and David Hall, and Rod Powers. Bonus children Tanesha and Josh Graham, Darnnay and Dennis Burdick and Illexus "Rae" Powers. 28 grand kids, 27 great grand kids, and 4 great great grand kids. 7 sisters, and 2 brothers.



Viewing will be held at the Lighthouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Friday June 19th, 2020 from 3-5 PM.



Memorial services will be held Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 5:00 PM.



