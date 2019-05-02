Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Joe Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Joe Taylor, 86, died Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born November 21, 1932 in Searcy County, Arkansas, and was a long-time resident of Valle de Oro, Texas. Bob was a member of the local Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, and was involved in raising cattle and riding horses with various groups in the area. Bob Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and a stepson. He is survived by his wife Shirley, three sons, Ray Taylor and wife Carolyn of Wildorado; Charlie Taylor and wife Kathy of Amarillo; and Tony Taylor and wife Amy of Amarillo; and five grandchildren, five step grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and thirteen step great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and two brothers. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 3rd at Cox Funeral Home. The family will be at 4235 Erik on Thursday, May 2, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. They request memorial donations be made to BSA Hospice.

