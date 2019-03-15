Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Lee Byrd. View Sign

Bobby Lee Byrd, 82, of Canyon, TX passed away on March 13, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Claude United Methodist Church in Claude, TX with Rev. George Price officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Claude Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon. The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 15, from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel.



Bob was born on December 11, 1936 to Cleon and Doris Byrd on the family farm in Claude, TX. He attended Claude schools and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1959 with a degree in Agronomy. He then served two years in the U.S. Army before meeting the love of his life, Sharon Evans. They were married March 23, 1962.



He spent 37 years in the grain business managing grain elevators for Weeks and Bagwell Grain and later for Attebury Grain. When not at the grain elevator, he was on the farm doing what he loved.



Bob was a loving husband, dedicated father and proud grandfather. He was an outgoing man who never met a stranger, he loved the land, an avid Red Raider fan who often sang the Raider fight song and saw the good in every situation. Bob took great pride in his family and being PAW to his grandchildren.



Bob was a friend to many and especially enjoyed Saturday morning breakfasts with his SOFA Club and dinners with his Supper Club.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Cleon and Doris Byrd and a brother, Mart Byrd.



Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon; son, Steve Byrd of Claude; daughter, Amy West of Canyon; daughter, Cindy Cummings and husband Brett of Bushland; sisters Jo Ann Byrd Miller of Oakton, VA and Sara Beth Fox of McKinney, TX; grandchildren Austin Bradshaw of Amarillo, Brant Cummings and wife Ashley of Lubbock, Bryce Cummings of Amarillo, and Cambri and Ella Cummings of Bushland.



Memorials can be made to Faith City Mission PO Box 870, Amarillo, TX 79015 or Cal Farley's Boys Ranch at





1702 5TH AVENUE

Canyon , TX 79015

