Bobby "Bob" Lee Morris, of Tyler, Texas, left this world to be with his wife and family, September 1, 2019. He was born in Cee Vee, Texas on October 1, 1933 to Ray and Sylvia (Crain) Morris. Bobby and Anita "Sis"were married 62 years before her heavenly departure on February 20, 2019.
Bobby and Anita moved to Tyler in 2005 from spending most of their married life in Amarillo. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Marine Corps as a sergeant. He received his degree from West Texas A&M in 1960. Bobby retired from Burlington Northern Railroad.
He is survived by two nephews, cousins and dear friends, Mike and Cindy Grimes.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019