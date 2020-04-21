Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Lee Ruzich. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Lee Ruzich, 68 of Panhandle, passed away at his home on April 18, 2020. Private services will be held under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle.



Mr. Ruzich was born in Salinas, CA on August 9, 1951 to Robert Andrew and Margaret (Baucom) Ruzich. He attended Travis Jr High School, Palo Duro High School and then graduated from Texhoma High School, Texhoma, OK in 1970. He served in the US Marines as a correctional officer. After the military he worked at various jobs with Furrs, Piggly Wiggly and United as a produce manager. He then went to work for Pantex as a Production Tech for 31 and a half years retiring on medical disability. He married Barbara Haiduk Stamps in 1988.



Bobby was a member of the Kiva Shrine Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. and Amarillo Lodge 731 A.F.&A.M. He was a Kiva Clown and served as clown president in 1986. He served as Santa for Pantex for ten years. He enjoyed the outdoors with his sons and teaching them to hunt and fish. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle.



He was preceded in death by his twin daughters Natalie and Susan Ruzich in 1972. Dad Robert Andrew "Andy" Ruzich in January 2020 and a nephew Jason Patton in 2011.



Surviving is his wife Barbara. Sons John and wife Callie Ruzich; Travis and wife Laci Stamps all of Panhandle. Mother Margaret Ruzich of Levelland. Sisters Diana Platt of Amarillo; Dorothy Richardson and husband Joe of Sundown; Annie Cardona and husband Tony of Denton. Favorite uncle Don Baucom and wife Shirley of Wimberly. Six grandchildren Averie Ruzich, Wyatt and Vivian Stamps, Hagan, Hank and Hawkins Heck all of Panhandle. Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



A special thankyou to his physicians Dr. Srinvians Pathipati, Dr. Marc Moreau, Dr David Tyson and Dr. Marc Sigler all of Amarillo.



Donations to Santa Maria Convent 119 Franciscan Way County Rd O Panhandle, TX 79068 or Khiva Shrine Temple P. O. Box 328, Amarillo, TX 79105.

