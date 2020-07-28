Bonita Jean Christian, 79 of Amarillo passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Amarillo. Graveside services will be 10:00am Wednesday at the Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey, TX. Bonita was born January 8, 1941 to Bernard and Esther Mae Lyles in Turkey. As a child, she once wrote a letter to Elvis Presley regarding the two sharing a birthday. She graduated from Roaring Springs High School in 1959 and married her husband Jackie Charles Christian in 1968. Jackie preceded her in death in August of 2013. Bonita was a long-time member of the Amarillo Area Parkinson's Support Group as well as a member of the Randall County home extension services. Bonita worked as a bookkeeper for different companies in the Amarillo area, gaining experience from her first job at Newsome Paint & Supply Co. in Lubbock, Texas. She was also a talented painter who especially enjoyed painting the Texas landscape. Bonita was a faithful member of the Canyon and Plainview Church of Christ. She loved her family and will be dearly missed. Bonita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, A.B. Lyles of Kress, Texas. Survivors include her daughter, Paula K. Abbott of Amarillo; one granddaughter, Chloe Abbott and fiance Brandon Llanez; two great grandchildren, Aiden Jack, and Aaris James; Survivors also include a host of additional family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Amarillo Area Parkinson's Support Group would be greatly appreciated.