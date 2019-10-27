Bonita "Bonnie" M. Yule, 85, of Amarillo, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 am Monday, October 28, 2019 in Great Plains Western Church at 516 US Hwy 287, Claude TX, 79019. Viewing and visitation will be at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Home at 6-8 pm, Sunday October 27, 2019, located at 5400 S. Bell, Amarillo, TX.
Bonnie was born December 15, 1933 in Denver, CO to George W. and Lois B. Stillman. She married Robert A. Yule in 1952 and in her words, "she had three beautiful children," Gary, Karen, and Sharon. She was a homemaker while the kids were growing up, and then worked for the Potter County D.A's Office for 18 years. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. More information on Bonnie can be found in the online full obituary at GriggsSchoolerGordon.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019