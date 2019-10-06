Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Louise Sackett. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Louise Sackett, 84, of Amarillo died Saturday, October 5, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Curtis Shackleford officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Bonnie was born on June 20, 1935 in Hagerman, New Mexico to Lewis H. Pillars and Mary Myrtle Furlong. She married Dan Sackett on September 30, 2000. She raised her children with love and worked many years as a hairdresser and a homemaker.



Bonnie was a member of the Assembly God Church, she loved the Lord and had faith in God.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Leslie W. Caldwell and George C. Payte; and nine brothers and sisters, Lola Ambercrumbie, L.W. Pillers, Letha Reynolds, Frances Kimbrell, William Burns, Grace Woliver, Donald Burns and Edith Love;



She is survived by a daughter, Vickie Lynn Roberts and husband Edward of Hugo, Oklahoma; a son, Charles R. Caldwell of Amarillo; and two daughters-in-law, Sandee Caldwell and Kelly Payte, both of Amarillo; three step children Danny Sackett and wife Cinda of Amarillo; Tammie Sackett and Steve of Amarillo; Lucy Holmes of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Amy Myrick, Jason Pruitt, Justin, Cody and Jordan Payte; step-grandchildren, Moria Register, Julie Gonzales, Thomas Nokes, Nick Sackett, Heather Young; Janetta Sackett; Dylan Homes and Dawn Taylor; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a lot of cousins.



The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Sign the online guest book at





Bonnie Louise Sackett, 84, of Amarillo died Saturday, October 5, 2019.Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Curtis Shackleford officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Bonnie was born on June 20, 1935 in Hagerman, New Mexico to Lewis H. Pillars and Mary Myrtle Furlong. She married Dan Sackett on September 30, 2000. She raised her children with love and worked many years as a hairdresser and a homemaker.Bonnie was a member of the Assembly God Church, she loved the Lord and had faith in God.She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Leslie W. Caldwell and George C. Payte; and nine brothers and sisters, Lola Ambercrumbie, L.W. Pillers, Letha Reynolds, Frances Kimbrell, William Burns, Grace Woliver, Donald Burns and Edith Love;She is survived by a daughter, Vickie Lynn Roberts and husband Edward of Hugo, Oklahoma; a son, Charles R. Caldwell of Amarillo; and two daughters-in-law, Sandee Caldwell and Kelly Payte, both of Amarillo; three step children Danny Sackett and wife Cinda of Amarillo; Tammie Sackett and Steve of Amarillo; Lucy Holmes of Amarillo; five grandchildren, Amy Myrick, Jason Pruitt, Justin, Cody and Jordan Payte; step-grandchildren, Moria Register, Julie Gonzales, Thomas Nokes, Nick Sackett, Heather Young; Janetta Sackett; Dylan Homes and Dawn Taylor; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a lot of cousins.The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.Sign the online guest book at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close