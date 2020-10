Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Mae Pate Golden, of Borger died October 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Borger Church of God Interment will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood , Arkansas BROWN FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Borger



