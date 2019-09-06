Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Watters. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Silverton , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Silverton, Texas-Bonnie Watters, 85, of Yuma, Arizona (recently residing in Plainview, Texas) got a tee time in Heaven on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019. She was born in the Haylake Community on June 15, 1934, daughter of Walter and Dorytha Watters. She received her education at the Haylake (Elementary) and Silverton (High School) in Texas. Although her early life was far from easy, Bonnie was especially proud to have been raised in the close knit communities of Haylake and Silverton. After her graduation from West Texas State College in Canyon, Texas, Bonnie moved to Arizona to begin her teaching career in Williams as an elementary school teacher (6 years) and completed her graduate studies at Arizona State College (now North Arizona University). In 1961 she moved to Yuma, Arizona to further her career as a secondary physical education teacher. Bonnie served the students of Kofa High School in Yuma, Arizona for 40 years (1962-2002) as a beloved teacher, mentor & coach. She was the school's first Girls Golf Coach (1963-1970); the school's first Girls Varsity Softball Coach (1975-1986), and the High School Cheerleading Sponsor from 1962-1995. Earlier this year, Bonnie was honored to be inducted into the inaugural Kofa High School Hall of Fame Class.



Bonnie was preceded in death by: her mother, Dorytha Mae (Roberts) Watters; her father, Walter Watters; her brother, Lige (Dud) Watters; her sister, Maxine Morris; her sister Carrie Dickerson; her niece Sandra Smith; and her beloved companion & longtime partner, Nona Burkett. She is survived by her extended family, including her nephews and nieces: Freddie Dunham (& wife Sue) of Marlin, Texas; Walter Dunham of Lubbock, Texas; Clinton Dickerson of Amarillo, Texas; Deborah Welch of Amarillo, Texas; Rhonda Hunter (& husband David) of Midland, Texas. She is also survived by Nona's son and her special friend Chris Burkett of Dolores, Colorado and many, many friends & former students who will all miss her wit, grit, and charm.



Bonnie loved life, her friends and family, her students, sports and recreation (especially golf), and a nice happy hour. Bonnie was the Club Champion at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club in Yuma for five consecutive years. She was especially proud that she and Nona were able to play at least one round of golf in every state in the USA. Cheers, Bonnie, Cheers!! A memorial celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at First Baptist Church Silverton, Texas, at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, followed by interment at the Silverton Cemetery. Pall bearers are Tom Burson, John Burson, Lane Garvin, Joe Brannon, Alton (Tobe) Riddell, and Bill Brooks (all of Silverton, Texas). Arrangements are under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Silverton Cemetery Association, or a .

Silverton, Texas-Bonnie Watters, 85, of Yuma, Arizona (recently residing in Plainview, Texas) got a tee time in Heaven on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019. She was born in the Haylake Community on June 15, 1934, daughter of Walter and Dorytha Watters. She received her education at the Haylake (Elementary) and Silverton (High School) in Texas. Although her early life was far from easy, Bonnie was especially proud to have been raised in the close knit communities of Haylake and Silverton. After her graduation from West Texas State College in Canyon, Texas, Bonnie moved to Arizona to begin her teaching career in Williams as an elementary school teacher (6 years) and completed her graduate studies at Arizona State College (now North Arizona University). In 1961 she moved to Yuma, Arizona to further her career as a secondary physical education teacher. Bonnie served the students of Kofa High School in Yuma, Arizona for 40 years (1962-2002) as a beloved teacher, mentor & coach. She was the school's first Girls Golf Coach (1963-1970); the school's first Girls Varsity Softball Coach (1975-1986), and the High School Cheerleading Sponsor from 1962-1995. Earlier this year, Bonnie was honored to be inducted into the inaugural Kofa High School Hall of Fame Class.Bonnie was preceded in death by: her mother, Dorytha Mae (Roberts) Watters; her father, Walter Watters; her brother, Lige (Dud) Watters; her sister, Maxine Morris; her sister Carrie Dickerson; her niece Sandra Smith; and her beloved companion & longtime partner, Nona Burkett. She is survived by her extended family, including her nephews and nieces: Freddie Dunham (& wife Sue) of Marlin, Texas; Walter Dunham of Lubbock, Texas; Clinton Dickerson of Amarillo, Texas; Deborah Welch of Amarillo, Texas; Rhonda Hunter (& husband David) of Midland, Texas. She is also survived by Nona's son and her special friend Chris Burkett of Dolores, Colorado and many, many friends & former students who will all miss her wit, grit, and charm.Bonnie loved life, her friends and family, her students, sports and recreation (especially golf), and a nice happy hour. Bonnie was the Club Champion at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club in Yuma for five consecutive years. She was especially proud that she and Nona were able to play at least one round of golf in every state in the USA. Cheers, Bonnie, Cheers!! A memorial celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at First Baptist Church Silverton, Texas, at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, followed by interment at the Silverton Cemetery. Pall bearers are Tom Burson, John Burson, Lane Garvin, Joe Brannon, Alton (Tobe) Riddell, and Bill Brooks (all of Silverton, Texas). Arrangements are under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Silverton Cemetery Association, or a . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations