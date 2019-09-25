Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyce Carter. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne "Boyce" Carter, 92, of Amarillo died September 23, 2019.



Memorial service will be today at 2:00 p.m., at Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western St. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Boyce was born in Lamb County, TX on November 7, 1926 to Clarence and Katherine Anderson. She grew up on a cotton farm near Anton, TX with her 3 brothers Tommy, Marion and Bud and sister Margie. She graduated from Anton High School and Drawns Business School.



She was employed by Phillips Petroleum, KDDD radio and Retired from Dumas ISD. She met the love of her life Bill at a Youth Revival in 1943. 5 years later, they married in Panhandle on May 8, 1947 upon Bills return from his service in the Marine Corp. Bill and Boyce were married for 72 years having 3 sons.



Boyce and Bill lived in Dumas for 35 years where she taught Sunday School and was an avid Golfer and bridge player. She was always quite competitive in all she did. She made 24 homemade biscuits every morning for her family. She loved cooking, baking homemade pie and wild plum jelly that she would give as gifts. Bill and Boyce then moved to Amarillo where she lived for 20 years meeting and making lifelong friends along the way. She did vocals in various country and western bands along-side Bill for 40 years and remained doing so until her death. Boyce had a saying during Christmas of shouting out "Christmas Gift" to anyone that called or came over before you had a chance to say it. Boyce will be missed by many that loved her and enjoyed her stories of growing up, raising her boys and life with Bill.



She is proceeded in death by parents Clarence Anderson and Katherine Savage; sister Margie Tippet; brother Marion Anderson; and grandson Austin Carter.



Boyce is survived by husband Bill Carter; sons John Carter and wife Gail Carter of Lubbock, Frank Carter and his wife Nita Carter of Perryton and Bruce Carter and wife Trish Carter of Amarillo; 6 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and various cousins, nieces and nephews.



Online condolences may be shared at





