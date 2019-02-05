Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bradley "Scott" Beedy, 63, left the life he loved on February 1, 2019 at his home in Lake City, Colorado. Memorial service will be held Tuesday February 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church in Spearman. Arrangements are with Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman.



He was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on March 29, 1955. He married his wife, Becky, on December 29, 1976. He attended and graduated high school in Spearman, Texas, and went on to graduate from Texas Tech University with a B.B.A. in Accounting.



After becoming a Certified Public Accountant, he returned to his hometown of Spearman, where he raised his family and later served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Hansford County Hospital District. Most recently, Scott and Becky were enjoying a lifelong dream when they purchased a cabin paradise in the San Juan Mountains near Lake City.



Scott's greatest passion was his family. He felt he won the lottery when he married his high school sweetheart, and he never forgot that. Together, they took immense joy in raising their daughter and son, always putting them first and teaching them about the love and bond of a family. Upon becoming a Granddad, Scott reveled in watching his kids raise their children, while he sat back and spoiled his Grandkids rotten.



He was preceded in death by his Dad, Bradford "Brad" Beedy.



Scott is survived by his wife, Becky of Lake City, CO; daughter, Kristin and her husband Lieutenant Colonel Robert Whitehead of Alexandria, VA; son, Kevin Beedy and his wife Macy of Spearman, TX; Mom, Dolores "Dodie" Beedy of Spearman, TX; brother, Jeff Beedy and his wife, Shelly of Cave Springs, AR; brother, Kyle Beedy and his wife Shelley of Flower Mound, TX; and many nieces and nephews.



Granddad Scott is survived by and, of course, forever leaves his love to his adorable Grandkids, Karly, Taft and Hayes Whitehead; Bryn and Wheeler Beedy





