Brady Carson White, loving brother, son, friend and Uncle, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born to Steve and Cari White in Amarillo, TX on June 9, 1999. He was survived by his parents, a step mom, Dawn, four siblings, Taylor, Olivia, Jared, Zack, a brother in law, Lowry, a niece and two nephews, Riley, Reeves, Wyatt, two grandmothers, Angie and Tommie, and a loving girlfriend, Sable, whom was the light of his life. Anybody who met Brady was touched by his infectious smile, his goofy wit, his intellect and his huge heart. He will be greatly missed, and always remembered. A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church main Campus from 5 to 6 pm. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm. To view the full obit and send flowers and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Flowers can be sent to 6100 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119.