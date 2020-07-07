1/1
Brady Carson White
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brady Carson White, loving brother, son, friend and Uncle, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born to Steve and Cari White in Amarillo, TX on June 9, 1999. He was survived by his parents, a step mom, Dawn, four siblings, Taylor, Olivia, Jared, Zack, a brother in law, Lowry, a niece and two nephews, Riley, Reeves, Wyatt, two grandmothers, Angie and Tommie, and a loving girlfriend, Sable, whom was the light of his life. Anybody who met Brady was touched by his infectious smile, his goofy wit, his intellect and his huge heart. He will be greatly missed, and always remembered. A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church main Campus from 5 to 6 pm. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm. To view the full obit and send flowers and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com Flowers can be sent to 6100 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved