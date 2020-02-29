Brandon Shane McDaniel passed away on February 25, 2020 in Lubbock. We will celebrate his life of 46 years at 10 am Monday, March 2, 2020, at Trinity Fellowship Church Student Ministry Building, NW corner, 5000 Hollywood Road, Amarillo. Visitation will be 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Wolflin House, 11925 S. Western Street, Amarillo. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020