On July 12, 2019, Brenda Eleese Boone, loving wife and mother of four, went to be with God at age 80. She was born on April 12, 1939 in Clermont, GA to Dozier Josiah and Ina Grace Blackwell. She was cherished by her mother and was the "apple of her Daddy's eye." Brenda graduated from Texas Tech University in 1961, and she taught scores of children for 30 years until she retired from Canadian Texas Independent School District. On July 8, 1961 she married Fred Boone of Merkel, TX (whom she loved with all her heart) and they had four adoring children.



Anyone who knew Brenda knew her infectious smile, her zest for life, and her loyalty for those she loved. She especially enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, line-dancing, reading and reciting poetry, and loving on her grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dempsey, and her sister Lori. She is survived by her husband Fred, her brother J.D., and her four children: Ricki Marcum of Nashville, TN; Teri Walls of Edmond, OK; Jay Boone of Monument, CO; and Steve Boone of Amarillo, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Conor, Grey, Mitchell, Dori, Faith, and Piper.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda may be sent to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th, Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106. There will be no funeral, and a memorial celebration will follow.





On July 12, 2019, Brenda Eleese Boone, loving wife and mother of four, went to be with God at age 80. She was born on April 12, 1939 in Clermont, GA to Dozier Josiah and Ina Grace Blackwell. She was cherished by her mother and was the "apple of her Daddy's eye." Brenda graduated from Texas Tech University in 1961, and she taught scores of children for 30 years until she retired from Canadian Texas Independent School District. On July 8, 1961 she married Fred Boone of Merkel, TX (whom she loved with all her heart) and they had four adoring children.Anyone who knew Brenda knew her infectious smile, her zest for life, and her loyalty for those she loved. She especially enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, line-dancing, reading and reciting poetry, and loving on her grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dempsey, and her sister Lori. She is survived by her husband Fred, her brother J.D., and her four children: Ricki Marcum of Nashville, TN; Teri Walls of Edmond, OK; Jay Boone of Monument, CO; and Steve Boone of Amarillo, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Conor, Grey, Mitchell, Dori, Faith, and Piper.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brenda may be sent to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th, Suite 100, Amarillo, TX 79106. There will be no funeral, and a memorial celebration will follow. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 14 to July 15, 2019

