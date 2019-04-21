Brenda Henson Skraastad 75, of Guthrie, OK passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She is survived by husband, Russel, her daughter, Pamela Jurney and husband, David, and her granddaughters, Tulle and Talla. Survivors also include: Robert Henson (Paris, TX), Mack Henson & Betty Hamner (Amarillo), Joan Henson (Wichita Falls), Keith McWhorter (Panhandle). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oklahoma Christian Academy Fine Arts Program, 1101 E. 9th St., Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019