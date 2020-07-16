1/1
Brenda K. (Brown) Price
1949 - 2020
Brenda was born in Pampa, Texas, to Bennie Brown and Leola Griffin. She attended Pampa High School. She worked at Tyson for ten years. She loved to take care of people, cook, shop, and travel. But her son was her everything. She leaves to cherish her memories her only child; Tony Collins, daughter in law Veronica Hill, two grand children; Tony Collins, Jr. and Ty'Zavien Collins, brother; Jimmy Brown, four nieces; Carla Brown, Melissa Jackson, Lafonda Scott, and Tonette Gomes and two nephews; Francis Brown, and Carrie Brown and a host of family and friends. She shared a special bond with the Hill family and Sheila Whitaker. Viewing will be held Friday, July 17th at Golden Gate Mortuary from 5PM-6PM and the funeral will be held Saturday, July 18th at 2PM at Greater Love Temple, Amarillo, TX. To view the full obit, sign the guest book or send flowers please visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
