Brenda Dinkens-Jones, was born November 11, 1964, in Liberal Kansas to Lucies Dinkens and Geneva Aldridge-Wells. All kids were welcomed with open arms. She is proceeded in death by her parents and her brothers; Lewis and Don Earl Dinkens and is survived by a sister; Amelia Dinkens of Columbia, Mo., five brothers; Robert Dinkens of Amarillo, Tx, and Harold Aldridge of Liberal, Ks, Danny Dinkens of Paris, Tx, George Dinkens of Paris, Tx, and Paul Adkism of Paris, Tx; two sons, Shalom Agalaba, and Israel Agalaba of Amarillo, Tx; two daughters; Elizabeth Agalaba, and Sarai Dinkens-Agalaba of Amarillo, Tx, two grandchildren; Karley Swearingen and Addison Agalaba, and 10 grandcats. Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19th at 11:30 am at Llano Cemetery Mausoleum, 2900 S. Hayes Street, Amarillo, TX 79103. To view the full obit and sign the guestbook visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019