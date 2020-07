Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Erwin Lummus, 55, of Amarillo died July 16, 2020. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 20, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Memorial Chapel in Dumas, TX, with Pastor Doug Gehm, Sr. from Grace Church officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors of Dumas



