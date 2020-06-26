Brian Harbert Albers, 80, of Amarillo died June 24, 2020. He lived 80 years, 7 months and 1 day.
Brian will be available for viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Trinity Fellowship Church West Auditorium, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.
Brian was born November 23, 1939 to Arthur Erwin Albers and Freda Mae Harbert in Amarillo, TX. He graduated from Dumas High School in 1956 then The University of Colorado Boulder. After graduation, he taught music education in Colorado and New Jersey. During his teaching career in New Jersey 1967, he met the love of his life, Arleen Garofalo. They married on November 3, 1968 in Hackensack, NJ.
On February 4, 1970 they welcomed a baby boy, Brian Jon Albers. After moving back to Amarillo in 1976, Brian began a career with the City of Amarillo. He retired in 2013 as the supervisor of maintenance for the water treatment plant.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Artell Albers Brown and her husband Bob Brown.
Brian is survived by his lovely bride of 51 years, Arleen; son, Brian Jon; brother, Max Albers and wife Elaine; 3 nephews; and 1 niece.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.