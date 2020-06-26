Brian H. Albers
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Harbert Albers, 80, of Amarillo died June 24, 2020. He lived 80 years, 7 months and 1 day.

Brian will be available for viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Trinity Fellowship Church West Auditorium, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.

Brian was born November 23, 1939 to Arthur Erwin Albers and Freda Mae Harbert in Amarillo, TX. He graduated from Dumas High School in 1956 then The University of Colorado Boulder. After graduation, he taught music education in Colorado and New Jersey. During his teaching career in New Jersey 1967, he met the love of his life, Arleen Garofalo. They married on November 3, 1968 in Hackensack, NJ.

On February 4, 1970 they welcomed a baby boy, Brian Jon Albers. After moving back to Amarillo in 1976, Brian began a career with the City of Amarillo. He retired in 2013 as the supervisor of maintenance for the water treatment plant.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Artell Albers Brown and her husband Bob Brown.

Brian is survived by his lovely bride of 51 years, Arleen; son, Brian Jon; brother, Max Albers and wife Elaine; 3 nephews; and 1 niece.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved