Brianna Faith Weaver came into the world on her own terms, her own timing and way to early January 22, 1996, and lived boldly and bravely until her exit on her own terms, her own timing and way too early, March 1, 2019.



Memorial services will be held today at 6:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Whether she was your mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, or friend, Brianna loved you fiercely.



The memory of her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and hours spent sharing stories and talking, will stay with us always. She was creative, open-minded, and had dramatic flair. She loved with her whole heart especially if you were from the animal kingdom, soft and furry or of the scaly reptile world, it didn't matter she wanted you in her home as her pet so that she could love you. She was also a loving, caring free spirit. Music moved her, running made her feel free and dancing made her feel beautiful.



Brianna's heart and soul was her son, Jensen. In her hopes for him, she described the way she lived her own life: "Be bold, be crazy, be proud and goofy." She was out-standing, imaginative, and one of a kind. Her presence in so many lives will be greatly missed, but if you were lucky enough to have known her, then you have been changed for good and her spirit will live on forever.



Brianna was preceded in death by her father, Clive Wayne Weaver, who lovingly called her "Pooh Bear"; her grandmother, Janet Partain; and her great-grandmother, Geneva Morris.



She is survived by her son, Jensen James Shaffer; brother Hunter Wayne Weaver; mother Ramona Anguiano Moore; her grandparents Clive and Debbie Weaver; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.



Brianna was bold, brave, beautiful, and very human. Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you take the time to let people in your life know they are loved, they are beautiful, they are not a burden and they are very wanted. Whether it's a phone call or over a cup of coffee, please reach out to someone you love in memory of Brianna.



