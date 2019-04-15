Brittaney Alicia Mattingly, 29, of Lubbock died April 11, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 19, 23019 in Miller Creek Cemetery, Johnson City, Texas. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , 8310 S. Coulter Road.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019