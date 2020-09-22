1/1
Bruce Gossett
1947 - 2020
On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Bruce Gossett, 72, of Amarillo went home with the Lord. Bruce was born November 27, 1947 to Martin and Kathryn Gossett. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1971 and he was a devoted Aggie until the end. Bruce's magnetic personality easily won the heart of anyone he met, and in 1993, he married the love of his life, Linda. Over the next 27 years, Bruce and Linda shared amazing laughter and an unparalleled love. He was a big fan of the Cubs, enjoyed Las Vegas, and he was always ready to dance. Bruce could brighten the darkest days, and he will be tremendously missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Kathryn. Bruce is survived by his wife, Linda; his brother, Byron; his three daughters, Joanna, Brandi, and Shawna; his sister-in-law, Tricia; his two sons-in-law, James and George; his step-daughter, Lacie; his step-son, Ryan; his two nephews, Clark and Jordan; his niece, Abby; and his nine grandchildren, Meggan, Brandon, Hadyn, Casyn, Karsyn, Bergan, Jordan, Blake, and Coby.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the MS Society at http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Bruce_Gossett.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their excellent care and the exceptional kindness during Bruce's last days.

To Live Stream the Funeral Service, please use this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85321899985

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Memories & Condolences

