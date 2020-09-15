Bryan Ray Pratt, 60, of Amarillo, Texas passed away September 9, 2020 in Amarillo. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pappin Cemetery in rural Osage County near Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Services of Hominy, Oklahoma. Flowers for the service are available from Tallgrass Prairie Flowers of Pawhuska (580) 362-0713.



Mr. Pratt was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma November 27, 1959. In 1968, he moved with his family to Canyon, Texas where he was reared by his parents William Cline "Bill" Pratt and his mother Linda Kay (Brooks) Pratt along with his brothers Freddie and Glen. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1978 and attended West Texas State University.



After obtaining certification as an electrician, Mr. Pratt enjoyed a successful career for many years with the Texas Department of Transportation as a Traffic Systems Technician building and installing traffic intersections all over the Texas Panhandle. Mr. Pratt innovated a system design to save installation money and reduce maintenance costs in intersection traffic lights that was so successful it was adopted throughout the TxDOT system.



In 2014, Mr. Pratt joined Bill's Backyard Classics, an Amarillo-based vintage car museum founded by his father. He served in vehicle and site maintenance and as the lead tour guide. Mr. Pratt possessed a vast and fascinating knowledge of the classic cars on display that range in age from 1924 to 2009. He guided visitors on informative tours from all over the U.S. and countless foreign countries highlighting rare vehicles, street rods, and unique features no longer found in today's autos. Mr. Pratt was featured in the PBS travel show "The Daytripper".



Since his youth, Mr. Pratt enjoyed hot rod cars, tough trucks, motorcycles, loud 70's rock'n'roll music, and memorable times. He was especially close with his maternal grandfather, long-time cowboy Floyd "Red" Brooks of the historic Chapman-Barnard Ranch, with whom he fed cattle, cared for calves, fished, and hunted. He possessed a vibrant and irascible personality, but his seemingly gruff exterior belied a soft, funny, and warm heart. Recently, he did not enjoy good health and retired to his Amarillo home and passed away of natural causes. He accepted the Lord in baptism at Grace Baptist Church in Canyon, Texas. He will be laid to rest amongst family in his native Oklahoma.



Mr. Pratt is survived by his parents, brothers, and ex-wives; his sons Myles Pratt of Panhandle, Texas and Casey Pratt of Amarillo, Texas and his daughter Taylor Sics of Holdredge, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Lily, Chloe, Kyle, and Tyler. He also leaves behind four half-sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.



Condolence cards and letters may be sent to Myles Pratt P.O. Box 1087 Panhandle, TX 79068. In lieu of memorials or donations, the family suggests what Bryan would have wished - go play, have a good time, and make memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store