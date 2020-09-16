Bryan Ray Pratt, 60, of Amarillo, Texas passed away September 9, 2020 in Amarillo. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September18, 2020 at Pappin Cemetery in rural Osage County near Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Services of Hominy, Oklahoma. Flowers for the service from Tallgrass Prairie Flowers of Pawhuska.



Mr. Pratt was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma November 27, 1959 and started school there. In 1968, he moved with his family to Canyon, Texas where he was reared along with his brothers Freddie and Glen by his parents William Cline "Bill" Pratt and his mother Linda Kay (Brooks) Pratt. He was graduated from Canyon High School in 1978, attended West Texas State University, and mastered numerous electrical/mechanical courses at Texas State Technical College in Amarillo. Mr. Pratt worked at Iowa Beef Processors and in residential construction when he married Tracy Mogg of Amarillo, Texas in 1983 and lived in Canyon where they had two sons, Myles and Casey. They divorced in 1987. Mr. Pratt married Darla Watkins of Amarillo in 1988 and had a daughter, Taylor. They divorced in 2001.



After obtaining certification as an electrician and working in that capacity with local companies, Mr. Pratt enjoyed a successful career for many years with the Texas Department of Transportation as a Traffic Systems Technician Crew Chief building and installing traffic intersections all over the Texas Panhandle. Mr. Pratt innovated a system design to save installation money and reduce maintenance costs in intersection traffic lights that was so successful it was adopted throughout the TxDOT system. The first example may yet be seen at the intersection of South Coulter and Hollywood Road in Amarillo. It is recognizable by its distinctive looping of electrical cables to the right of the traffic lights themselves.



In 2007, Mr. Pratt moved to Oklahoma for a time working at the Port of Catoosa while living in rural Skiatook. He returned to Amarillo driving commercial trucks for Amarillo area construction companies and a rural propane supplier. Mr. Pratt then worked in his parent's Amarillo-based business, Micro Beef Technologies, as he had done periodically since his teenage years. He worked in the company's dairy division delivering supplies and equipment to dairies across the High Plains.



In 2014, Mr. Pratt joined Bill's Backyard Classics, an Amarillo-based vintage car museum founded by his father. He served in vehicle and site maintenance and as the lead tour guide. Mr. Pratt possessed a vast and fascinating knowledge of the classic cars on display that range in age from 1924 to 2009. He guided visitors on informative tours from all over the U.S. and countless foreign countries highlighting rare vehicles, street rods, and unique features no longer found in today's autos. Mr. Pratt was featured in the Texas-based PBS travel show, "The Daytripper," with host Chet Gardner in its episode on Route 66 in Texas.



Since his youth, Mr. Pratt enjoyed hot rod cars, tough trucks, motorcycles, loud 70's rock'n'roll music on good speakers, and wild times. He was especially close with his maternal grandfather, long-time cowboy Floyd Irving "Red" Brooks of the historic Chapman-Barnard Ranch, with whom he fed cattle, cared for calves, fished, and played with his dog Big Mike. At gatherings, he relished relaying stories of times with "Grampa," youthful mischievousness, as well as escapades and even close scrapes. Mr. Pratt contended with dyslexia, sports and auto injuries, bodily ailments, and other challenges throughout his life. He possessed a vibrant and, at times, irascible personality. Yet, like many men, his seemingly gruff exterior belied a soft, funny, and warm heart. Recently, he did not enjoy good health and retired to his Amarillo home and passed away of natural causes. He accepted the Lord in baptism at Grace Baptist Church in Canyon, Texas. He will be laid to rest amongst family in his native Oklahoma.



Mr. Pratt is survived by his parents, brothers, and ex-wives; his sons Myles Pratt of Panhandle, Texas and Casey Pratt of Amarillo, Texas and his daughter Taylor Sics of Holdredge, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Lily Sics, 9, and Chloe Sics, 6, Kyle Pratt, 4, and Tyler Pratt, 3. He also leaves behind four half sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.



Condolence cards and letters may be sent to Myles Pratt P.O. Box 1087 Panhandle, TX 79068. In lieu of memorials or donations, the family suggests what Bryan would have wished - go play, have a good time, and make memories.



