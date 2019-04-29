Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce Byers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Church Service for Bryce Byers, age 41, of Amarillo, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Earth with Mel Brunson of Amarillo



officiating. Burial will be in Littlefield Memorial Park. Bryce died Friday, April 26, 2019 in Amarillo. He was born June 20, 1977 in Lubbock, Texas to Danny and Cynthia (Busby) Byers. He married Lisa O'Brien Schehl in Amarillo on November 20, 2004.



Bryce loved reading and history. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his kids run track, play football and baseball and cheerleading. He treasured spending time with his kids. He is preceded in death by his brother, Blake Byers; his grandparents, James Busby and Sport and Jean Byers; and his uncle, Ricky Byers.



Bryce is survived by his wife, Lisa; his son, Ethan Byers of Amarillo, Texas; his two daughters, Kaytlin Krutzsch and Jason LeClear of Clovis, New Mexico and Haley Krutzsch of Amarillo, Texas; his parents, Danny and Cynthia Byers of Earth, Texas; his grandmother, Mary Busby of Lubbock, Texas; his mother-in-law, Diana Schehl; his sister, Stephanie Bernier and her husband, Wayne of Amarillo, Texas; his brother-in-law, Donny O'Brien of Midland, Texas; his two sister-in-laws, Carey Schehl of Missouri and Deborah Schehl of Missouri; his grandchild-on-the-way, Kennedy Nicole; and his niece and nephew, Alyssa and Landon Bernier.



The family suggests memorials be sent to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 or First Baptist Church in Earth, 101 NE 1st Street, Earth, Texas, 79031. Online condolences may be made at

