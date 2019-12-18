Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buddy Winston Tittle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Buddy Winston Tittle, 80, of Hobbs, NM, passed away on December 8, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm MST, Saturday December 21st at Chapel of Hope in Hobbs, NM. Arrangements are by Chapel of Hope.



Buddy was born in Merkel, TX to Cullen and Gladys Tittle on October 28, 1939. He worked as a Quarry Foreman for Southwestern Portland Cement Company for 30 years and retired at 59. He married Pam Chappell on January 30, 2000 in Odessa, TX. He was a Mason, Shriners, Mule Skinners, and Cycle Escort.



Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children, Jeanne Gray Tittle.



Buddy is survived by his loving wife of the past 19 years, Pam Tittle, his three children, daughter; Teri and Jeff Rummel of Happy, TX, son; Dusty and Debbie Tittle of Caldwell, TX, son; David and Julia Tittle of Amarillo, TX, and Pam's children, son; Paul and Sandra Cowan of Seminole, TX, and daughter; Courtney and Bryan Riley of Higginbotham TX, his three brothers, Gary and Barbara Tittle, Alan and Joy (deceased) Tittle, and John and Carlla Tittle of Kerrville, TX, including 12 grandchildren.



Buddy was a great husband, brother, father, friend and even better Papa.



