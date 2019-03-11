Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bulah Price Landry. View Sign

Bulah Price Landry, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Journey Church, 9711 FM 2186, Amarillo, TX 79119 with Pastor Sheldon DeVries and Pastor Roger Arnold, officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel in Canyon.



Bulah was born September 20, 1941 to Cecil and Velma Price at their home in Quitaque the seventh of ten children. She married the love her life, Howard Landry on January 1, 1960 at the Baptist church in Quitaque. She was a stay at home mom with four children until 1975 and then she went to work for AQHA for 30 1/2 years.



Bulah and Howard started shooting tournament archery in 1974. She was a real competitor and won multiple state titles and indoor shoot titles where she holds some records. In 2011, she set records in the Master Senior Women State indoor shoot that will stand for a long time.



She was hard working, industrious, and loving. She was a great seamstress making many of her and her daughters' clothes. She even sewed barbie doll outfits for her girls. She was a great cook and was remembered by so many for the delicious meals she lovingly prepared. She made from scratch unique and beautiful cakes for her children and grandchildren.



The last 10 years her husband lovingly and tirelessly cared for her in the home where they gracefully dealt with the challenges of Alzheimer's disease. She lost many memories but still had her sweet and loving demeanor until the end, often telling others "I love you so much!"



She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Roxie Barbee, and two brothers, Buddy Price and Larry Don Price. Survivors include her husband, Howard Landry; children, Kathy Hoots and husband, Kenny of Amarillo, James Landry and wife, Kathy of Midland, Jacky Landry of Amarillo, Karen Collins and husband, Bryan of Amarillo; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.





