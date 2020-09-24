B.W. "Nunie" Smith Jr was born on October 17, 1946 to B.W. Smith Sr. and Beatrice Jones Smith in Clarendon, Texas. He joined Job Corp after graduating from Clarendon High School. He enjoyed his family, the outdoors, fishing, dominoes, craps and loved riding around. He had a compassionate heart and loved socializing. Survivors: Two sons Horatio "Radio" Smith and wife Ashley; Randy Smith and wife Aisha Amarillo, TX. Siblings: Archie Smith (Vanessa) , Curtis Smith (Annie), Doris Gardner, Essie Jean. 14 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren. A host of family. Viewing will be held Friday, September 25th from 6:30PM-7:30PM @ New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and Graveside Service @ Llano Cemetery, Saturday, September 26th @ 11AM. To view the full obit and send flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com