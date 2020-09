Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BW's life story with friends and family

Share BW's life story with friends and family

BW "Nunie" Smith, 73, of Amarillo died September 19, 2020. Viewing will be held Friday, September 25th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 6:30PM-7:30PM Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 26th at 11AM GOLDEN GATE MORTUARY , Amarillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store