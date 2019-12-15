Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Taylor Yoakam. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

C. Taylor Yoakam was born on May 14, 1932 in Oklahoma City, OK and died on December 13, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX at the age of 87.



Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the Chapel on December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Memorials: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.



Taylor graduated from Classen High School and in 1954 from the University of Oklahoma where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He then served in the United States Army for two years before marrying his beloved wife, Joan Minnema, of Traverse City, MI in 1958.



Taylor's entire career was spent in the Oil & Gas business. Taylor loved his family, his friends, traveling the world, vintage cars, piloting his boats, oil painting, "It's 5:00 somewhere!", and was a huge fan of John Wayne. He loved America and was a patriot.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joni, his daughter Teri Winton (Chris), son S. Coler Yoakam, grandchildren, Ben Thatcher (Cathy), Asa Coler Yoakam (Katie), Dorothy Yoakam, Beau Yoakam, his brother Coler Arthur Yoakam, Jr. (Joan), brother-in-law John Allen Minnema (Foy), nieces Anne Yoakam, Sarah Yoakam, MD, and nephews Rob Minnema, Tom Minnema Jeff Minnema and Coler A. Yoakam, III.

C. Taylor Yoakam was born on May 14, 1932 in Oklahoma City, OK and died on December 13, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX at the age of 87.Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the Chapel on December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.Memorials: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Taylor graduated from Classen High School and in 1954 from the University of Oklahoma where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He then served in the United States Army for two years before marrying his beloved wife, Joan Minnema, of Traverse City, MI in 1958.Taylor's entire career was spent in the Oil & Gas business. Taylor loved his family, his friends, traveling the world, vintage cars, piloting his boats, oil painting, "It's 5:00 somewhere!", and was a huge fan of John Wayne. He loved America and was a patriot.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joni, his daughter Teri Winton (Chris), son S. Coler Yoakam, grandchildren, Ben Thatcher (Cathy), Asa Coler Yoakam (Katie), Dorothy Yoakam, Beau Yoakam, his brother Coler Arthur Yoakam, Jr. (Joan), brother-in-law John Allen Minnema (Foy), nieces Anne Yoakam, Sarah Yoakam, MD, and nephews Rob Minnema, Tom Minnema Jeff Minnema and Coler A. Yoakam, III. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.