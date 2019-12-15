C. Taylor Yoakam was born on May 14, 1932 in Oklahoma City, OK and died on December 13, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX at the age of 87.
Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the Chapel on December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Taylor graduated from Classen High School and in 1954 from the University of Oklahoma where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He then served in the United States Army for two years before marrying his beloved wife, Joan Minnema, of Traverse City, MI in 1958.
Taylor's entire career was spent in the Oil & Gas business. Taylor loved his family, his friends, traveling the world, vintage cars, piloting his boats, oil painting, "It's 5:00 somewhere!", and was a huge fan of John Wayne. He loved America and was a patriot.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joni, his daughter Teri Winton (Chris), son S. Coler Yoakam, grandchildren, Ben Thatcher (Cathy), Asa Coler Yoakam (Katie), Dorothy Yoakam, Beau Yoakam, his brother Coler Arthur Yoakam, Jr. (Joan), brother-in-law John Allen Minnema (Foy), nieces Anne Yoakam, Sarah Yoakam, MD, and nephews Rob Minnema, Tom Minnema Jeff Minnema and Coler A. Yoakam, III.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019