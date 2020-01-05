Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cameron Cherb. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Cameron Cherb, 35, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Cameron was born January 30, 1984 in Amarillo to Johnnie and Dianna Cherb. He attended Randall High School. Cameron was an oilfield pipeliner and he loved his job. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. His son Dylon said, "One of my favorite memories is going to watch the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks game with my dad!" Cameron cherished time spent with his family, especially playing video games with Dylon. His hobbies included cooking in the backyard, bass fishing and spending time with friends and family. Cameron was preceded in death by his mom, Dianna Cherb; grandparents, C.D. and Charlotte Byrd, and Bobbie and Freddie Franklin; and an uncle, Larry Byrd. He is survived by his dad, Johnnie Cherb; son, Dylon Cherb; two sisters, Deana Lucero and Angie Wing and husband David; wife to be and children, Kassie Conklin, Kaigan and Easton; a niece, Kalie Lucero; an aunt, June Cherb; his extended family, Amanda McBride, Chris McBride, Bailey Hedrick, Tyler Bostick and Ricky D. Hill; numerous friends and his beloved dog, Cruiser.





Cameron Cherb, 35, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Cameron was born January 30, 1984 in Amarillo to Johnnie and Dianna Cherb. He attended Randall High School. Cameron was an oilfield pipeliner and he loved his job. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. His son Dylon said, "One of my favorite memories is going to watch the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks game with my dad!" Cameron cherished time spent with his family, especially playing video games with Dylon. His hobbies included cooking in the backyard, bass fishing and spending time with friends and family. Cameron was preceded in death by his mom, Dianna Cherb; grandparents, C.D. and Charlotte Byrd, and Bobbie and Freddie Franklin; and an uncle, Larry Byrd. He is survived by his dad, Johnnie Cherb; son, Dylon Cherb; two sisters, Deana Lucero and Angie Wing and husband David; wife to be and children, Kassie Conklin, Kaigan and Easton; a niece, Kalie Lucero; an aunt, June Cherb; his extended family, Amanda McBride, Chris McBride, Bailey Hedrick, Tyler Bostick and Ricky D. Hill; numerous friends and his beloved dog, Cruiser. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close