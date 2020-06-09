Carl A. Hester
1927 - 2020
Carl A. Hester, 92, of Amarillo, TX died on June 7, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Carl was born on September 7, 1927 in Ranger, TX to Robert Earl and Edna Belle Hester. He married Marjorie Hansen on September 19, 1959. He worked at Cummins for 35 years, then Calloway for 3-4 years. Carl remained active in his church at Hillside Christian Church of Amarillo. He also served his country in the Navy during World War II, stationed in Alaska and Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Maurine Hester; and brothers, Robert Earl Hester, Narl Earl Hester, and Gene Hester.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
